Sheikh Qabalan: National Unity Only Path to Save Lebanon from Grave Crises

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanon’s Jafari Grand Mufti, Sheikh Ahmed Qabalan, has warned that the country is facing one of the most dangerous phases in its modern history, stressing that only genuine national unity and broad internal cooperation can pull Lebanon back from the brink.

In a statement, Sheikh Qabalan said Lebanon’s long and complicated history proves that “our salvation lies in national cohesion, not in sectarian barricades or foreign dependency.” He emphasized that the current crisis is overwhelmingly internal, adding that the country must steer away from inflammatory rhetoric and political provocations.

“Our history clearly shows that no group can eliminate another in this country,” he said. “Any attempt to do so would strike at the heart of Lebanon itself.”

The senior cleric criticized entrenched political corruption, divisive agendas, and foreign meddling, saying these forces have fueled Lebanon’s collapse. He stressed that while political factions may chase their interests, the state cannot be governed as the property of a sect, a faction, or an external power. “The government belongs to all of Lebanon,” he said.

Warning against any political adventurism in such a fragile regional climate, Sheikh Qabalan called for a governing approach rooted in national thinking and comprehensive civic justice—justice that embraces every Lebanese region, including areas suffering from weakened sovereignty and partisan fragmentation.

He urged officials to revive genuine national values, reject the politics of revenge, and confront reality without illusions. “The world today functions on power, not law,” he said. “Global axes are seeking opportunities to redraw borders, occupy, plunder, and destroy. What Washington is doing in Venezuela is no different from Western power games in Ukraine, the China Sea, the Middle East, and elsewhere.”

According to the cleric, these powers have turned increasingly to chaos, destabilization, and destructive scenarios, making it imperative for Lebanon to shield itself with the “best and most complete national governance possible.”

“What we need is a Lebanon rooted in its national and historical spirit—an administration unified, coherent, and built on the idea of Lebanon as one family, not a fragmented battlefield,” he said.

Sheikh Qabalan concluded by stressing that Lebanon’s future hinges on the national choices made today. “When Israel occupied Beirut, the city fell quickly—but the real danger lies in political occupation that turns Lebanese against one another. We want honest and true national unity, reflecting the realities on the ground from the south to the Bekaa to the suburbs.”

“Lebanon was built on unity and will survive only through unity. Without it, the country will remain a playground for global powers and destructive projects.”

