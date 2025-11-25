Saudi Army Violations in Yemen's Saada Leave 79 Dead and Injured

AhlulBayt News Agency: Security authorities in Saada Governorate, northern Yemen, documented 76 violations committed by the Saudi army against the northern border areas of the governorate during the month of Jumada I, 1447 AH, which led to a significant number of civilian casualties.

According to a statistical report released by the security authorities, the violations included 24 incidents of Saudi artillery shelling, 51 cases of direct gunfire by Saudi border guards targeting civilians, and one case of aerial bombing.

These assaults caused 14 deaths and left 65 people injured, most of them seriously. Border guard shootings resulted in 8 deaths and 44 injuries, while artillery shelling led to 6 deaths and 21 wounded.

The governorate’s security authorities stressed that these attacks represent a clear violation of international laws and norms, describing them as part of systematic crimes committed against residents of Saada’s border regions.

