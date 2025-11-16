European MEP Faces Expulsion as Israel Seeks to Silence Criticism in West Bank

AhlulBayt News Agency: French MEP Manon Aubry, president of the Left group in the European Parliament, has reported that Israeli authorities are seeking to expel her from the West Bank after documenting the realities of illegal settlement expansion and daily life under occupation. Aubry, a member of La France Insoumise, stated that she was officially notified her permit to remain would be revoked, with a risk of arrest at any checkpoint despite entering legally with a valid visa.

During her visit, Aubry highlighted ongoing settler violence, including stone-throwing and acid attacks at the partially reoccupied Al-Khalil market, and the segregation of roads and public spaces that Palestinians are forbidden to use. She stressed that such measures, combined with numerous military checkpoints, have created an environment of constant intimidation and restriction, effectively imposing an apartheid-like system on the Palestinian population.

Aubry attributed her potential expulsion to a public demand by Boaz Bismuth, a Likud parliamentarian, who called for her arrest and described her as a “propagator of slander and hatred.” The MEP countered that Israel’s actions aim to prevent international witnesses from documenting the occupation, and warned that such intimidation will not erase evidence of violations under international law, referencing the 2024 International Court of Justice ruling declaring Israel’s occupation illegal and calling for the evacuation of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

