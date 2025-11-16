Indian Police Detains Activists Protesting Tata Group's Involvement in Gaza genocide

AhlulBayt News Agency: Indian People in Solidarity with Palestine (IPSP) condemns the undemocratic detention of its activists by the Vijayawada Police.

Two members of IPSP were undemocratically detained by the police in Vijayawada, this evening, while participating in a demonstration condemning the role of Tata Group in the genocide of Palestinians.

The activists detained while taking part in a peaceful protest outside a Tata Motors dealership appealing to the public to stop buying from companies that are contributing directly and indirectly to the murders of thousands of Palestinians. As the protest began, the owners of the dealership sent their employees to "deal" with the activists. As the IPSP members reasoned with them patiently, traffic cops were called on to disperse the protesting comrades.

The police, who have expressed their anger at previous demonstrations organised by IPSP in Vijayawada, have lifted two of the activists and took them to the police station. One of the activists, a lawyer, tried to reason with them, saying that it was their democratic right to protest peacefully.

The police disregarded her words and took her to the police station along with another comrade. They undemocratically snatched the mobile of another activist and deleted a video of the altercation from it. The police let the activists go after other activists reached the police station and pressured them to release their comrades.

IPSP condemns this illegal detention of its activists. This is a reflection of the unconditional support being extended by the Indian ruling class to the genocidal state of Israel. IPSP calls upon the Indian people left with any shred of humanity to join the fight against this policy.