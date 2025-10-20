Mossad spy executed in central Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran has executed a man convicted of spying for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency in the central city of Qom, according to the provincial judiciary chief Hojjatoleslam Kazem Mousavi.

According to IRNA, Mousavi said on Saturday that the death sentence was carried out after the Supreme Court upheld the verdict and rejected a request for clemency. The convict was found guilty of moharebeh (waging war against God) and corruption on earth, both of which carry the death penalty under Iranian law.

According to Mousavi, the individual began cooperating with Mossad in late 2023 and was arrested in February 2024 after transmitting classified information to Israeli intelligence through online channels. He reportedly confessed to meeting a Mossad officer and sharing sensitive data.

The judiciary official praised the swift action of Iran’s intelligence and security agencies, crediting their efforts with preventing the leakage of classified information. He also urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities.

