Head of Supreme Leader's Finance Office in Qom 'Seyyed Mousavi Yazdi' Passes Away

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Akbar Mousavi Yazdi, head of the Supreme Leader's Finance Office in Qom and one of the prominent scholars of the Qom Seminary, passed away on Monday morning after a lifetime of service to Islam and the school of Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

Born in Qom in 1932, Ayatollah Mousavi Yazdi was the son of Hajj Seyyed Abdul Wahab Mousavi Farroui, a respected seminary teacher who for a time oversaw tuition distribution during the leadership of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Hossein Boroujerdi.

He completed his primary education at Qom’s Farhang School before entering the seminary in 1947. He pursued introductory and intermediate studies under the guidance of scholars such as Seyyed Saeed Neyshaburi, Seyyed Mohammad Bagher Harandi, Sheikh Abolghasem Nahawi, and Sheikh Mohammad Karami Hawizi. In higher studies, he was a pupil of Sheikh Asadollah Najafabadi, Sheikh Mohammad Sadooqi Yazdi, Sheikh Abdul Javad Sadhi Isfahani, Ayatollah Abbas Ali Shahroudi, Ayatollah Sheikh Morteza Haeri, and Ayatollah Sheikh Mohammad Ali Araki, among others.

He later attended advanced jurisprudence and principles courses with senior scholars, including Ayatollah Seyyed Hossein Tabatabaei Boroujerdi, Mirza Hashem Amoli, Imam Khomeini, and Sheikh Abdul Nabi Araki. He also compiled the lessons of Imam Khomeini in principles of jurisprudence and maintained close scholarly ties with the late martyr Seyyed Mustafa Khomeini.

Ayatollah Mousavi Yazdi received authorization for ijtihad from Ayatollahs Sheikh Abdul Nabi Araki, Seyyed Ahmad Khansari, and Seyyed Mohammad Reza Mousavi Golpaygani, as well as authorization to collect religious funds from Ayatollahs Boroujerdi, Golpayegani, Khansari, Imam Khomeini, and the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei.

Alongside his scholarly pursuits, he taught for decades at the Qom Seminary, covering subjects from introductory literature to advanced jurisprudence and principles. For over fifty years, he also served as imam of congregational prayers at Kamkar Mosque in Qom.

Ayatollah Mousavi Yazdi dedicated many years to the Supreme Leader’s Office in Qom, managing religious funds and responding to people’s religious inquiries.

His written works include Lectures on the Principles of Imam Khomeini, The Book of Five in Argumentative Jurisprudence, and Imamate and Leadership in the Holy Quran. The latter, co-authored with scholars including Ayatollahs Misbah Yazdi, Mazaheri, Mohammadi Gilani, and Mohammad Yazdi during the exile of Imam Khomeini, examines key Qur’anic verses on Imamate, such as Ayat al-Khilafah, Ayat al-Wilayah, Ayat al-Tabligh, Ayat al-Tathir, Ayat al-Mubahila, and others.

Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.



