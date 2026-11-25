AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman expressed concern over escalating tensions in the Middle East amid Israel’s continued attacks on Palestine, particularly its besieged population in Gaza.

Questioning the credibility of the so-called Board of Peace, he described Israel as a terrorist regime and said that despite ceasefire agreements, Israeli forces continued to target the people of Gaza with airstrikes.

The Jamaat-e-Islami chief criticised what he described as the complicity of Trump and Netanyahu in imposing an aggressive war on Iran. He called them responsible for the killing of innocent Iranian children and said that, despite their actions, their conspiracies had ultimately failed.

Referring to the proposed trilateral defence pact, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said cooperation among Islamic countries was desirable. However, he stressed that such initiatives should neither create unnecessary controversy nor reflect a biased approach.

He said Muslim countries should establish a collective agreement aimed at securing freedom for Palestine, providing assistance to Gaza and, most importantly, confronting Israeli aggression and expansionism.

He further stated that little confidence could be placed in the role of major global powers or ineffective initiatives such as the Board of Peace when it came to helping Palestinians.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman urged influential countries in the region to take practical measures to meet the humanitarian needs of Gaza's population and defend the Palestinian people's legitimate cause.