AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian Cultural Center in Bangkok, Thailand, has organized an art and cultural program featuring the participation of Thai children, to commemorate the young victims of the Minab school tragedy.

According to the Public Relations office of the Islamic Culture and Relation Organization, the Iranian Cultural Center in Bangkok launched the art and cultural initiative titled “Children Paint for Peace” for Thai children.

This program was developed to mark International Children's Day, promote a culture of peace, friendship, and human solidarity, and honor the memory of the children from the Minab school who were martyred in a US-Israeli airstrike on February 28, 2026.

Centered on conveying a message of peace—while emphasizing the right of all children worldwide to life, security, and tranquility—the program seeks to harness the power of art and children's creativity to express humanitarian and peace-oriented concepts.

In the initial phase, the framework for the competition was established, defining the title, themes, age groups, participation criteria, submission guidelines, and prizes. Additionally, an official poster and promotional materials, tailored for a Thai audience, were produced in both English and Thai.

Subsequently, the call for entries was disseminated via social media and the Iranian Cultural Center’s information platforms, inviting Thai children and their families to take part in the event.

The competition is open to Thai children across three age categories: 5–8, 9–12, and 13–16 years old. Participants may create their paintings using various artistic techniques and submit them to the competition secretariat.

The central theme of the competition is “Peace for All Children” ...dedicated to the memory of the children of Minab School. Participants are invited to use their creativity and imagination to depict themes—such as a world free from war and violence, friendship and solidarity, the safety and well-being of children, and the right to a life and a bright future—through their artwork.

Once the submission deadline has passed, the entries will be reviewed and judged. Selected works will be chosen from each age category, with valuable prizes awarded to the top participants; all entrants will also receive a certificate of participation.

Furthermore, to showcase these works and highlight the children's creativity and artistic talent, the submissions will be presented in both a virtual and a physical exhibition.

These exhibitions will serve as a platform to share the message of peace and empathy from Thai children and to honor the memory of the children of Minab School. Additionally, the selected artworks may be utilized by the diplomatic mission as part of its cultural and media-related content.

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