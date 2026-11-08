Government spokesperson: Attacks on Iran amounted to acts of terrorism

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian government spokesperson, Fatemeh Mohajerani, has called on international organizations to take an active role in securing the rights of Iranians, saying attacks on the country during two wars imposed by the US and the Israeli regime amounted to acts of terrorism rather than conventional military operations.

Speaking at a Saturday gathering on protecting the right to education through family and school cooperation, Mohajerani said Iran had come under attack twice while negotiations were in progress.

She recalled that on the morning of June 13, as enemy aircraft were taking off, the US president posted that he had instructed his administration to pursue negotiations with Iran with full force. Iran had not sought war, she said, adding that it had been imposed on the country and that Iran had defended itself.

Mohajerani also recounted her visit to Minab City, following the attack on Shajareh Tayyebeh School. She described the grief of families who lost loved ones, including a teacher whose husband was left to care for their one-and-a-half-year-old twins.

She said teachers, school staff and families had worked to keep education going despite the damage. While formal education suffered during the wars, she said, lessons in humanity, solidarity and resilience continued.

Mohajerani cited the death of an 11-year-old girl in Yazd, central Iran, from cardiac arrest during an attack, saying Iran would seek redress for every life lost and injury inflicted.

She added that online education could not fully replace in-person learning, particularly in skill-based secondary education.

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