Iranian lawmaker warns Israeli regime single miscalculation could render occupied lands uninhabitable

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Iranian lawmaker has warned the Israeli regime that a single miscalculation against the Islamic Republic could render the occupied lands uninhabitable in under an hour.

Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of Iran's Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, posted the statement on X on Saturday, along with a detailed map of critical infrastructure across the occupied territories.

The map highlights major desalination plants, power plants, oil refineries, strategic bridges and choke points, the Dimona nuclear facility, and key energy routes, underscoring the vulnerability of the regime’s densely concentrated infrastructure.

“A single miscalculation is all it takes: the occupied lands rendered uninhabitable in under an hour,” Azizi wrote.

The warning comes amid heightened tensions and repeated threats of aggression from Washington and Tel Aviv.

Senior Iranian officials have repeatedly affirmed that the Islamic Republic is fully prepared for an all-out, multi-layered response to any attack, with no limits or restraints on targeting the interests of aggressors and their supporters.

Iranian military commanders have stressed that US warships dare not approach Iranian waters in the Persian Gulf.

Iran has maintained that it seeks neither war nor aggression but will never yield to force or bullying and stands ready to defend its sovereignty.

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