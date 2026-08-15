Iran, Afghanistan Discuss Trade Barriers, Chabahar Transit and Joint Agricultural Investment

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Nooruddin Azizi, the Taliban’s acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, held talks with Iran’s Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh, who also heads Iran’s side of the Joint Economic Cooperation Commission between the two countries.

According to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Industry and Commerce, the meeting focused on expanding bilateral trade and facilitating the transit of Afghan exports through Iran.

The two sides discussed several trade-related issues, including the export of Afghan carpets and kilims to Iran, lifting restrictions on the transit of Afghan export goods, signing a quarantine agreement and expanding cargo transportation through Chabahar port.

The provision of refrigerated containers for Afghan agricultural exports, streamlining cargo inspection procedures and reducing transportation costs were also among the issues discussed.

Both sides stressed the need to identify and remove obstacles that have made trade and transit between the two countries slower and more costly.

Nouri Ghezeljeh said Iran was serious about expanding economic cooperation with Afghanistan, particularly in the agricultural sector. He said the Iranian government and Ministry of Agriculture have established mechanisms to follow up on economic relations with Afghanistan.

The Iranian minister also announced Tehran’s readiness to pursue joint investment in agriculture and agricultural production.

Azizi welcomed Iran’s efforts to strengthen economic ties, describing Iran and Afghanistan as important trading partners.

At the same time, he acknowledged that obstacles remain in the way of bilateral trade and transit, saying that resolving these problems could increase the volume of commercial exchanges and make it easier for businesses in both countries to operate.

The discussions come as Tehran and the Taliban authorities seek to strengthen trade and transit links, with Chabahar seen as an important route for Afghanistan to access regional and international markets.