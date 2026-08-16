Afgan Shia Cleric: Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) Was Kind and Humble To People

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): With the final days of the Islamic month of Safar approaching and the anniversary of the passing of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) being observed, Taqadusi used his sermon to reflect on the Prophet’s character and his approach to dealing with people.

He highlighted humility as one of the defining qualities of the Prophet, noting that despite his elevated spiritual status, Muhammad (PBUH) consistently treated people with kindness, respect and modesty. Referring to the Quranic verse, “It was by mercy from Allah that you were gentle with them,” he said the Prophet’s compassion and gentle conduct played an important role in winning people’s hearts and spreading the message of Islam.

The cleric also pointed to several examples of the Prophet’s compassion, including forgiving people for their mistakes, helping those in need, showing kindness to family members and companions, respecting the rights of others and guiding people towards a better life.

Taqadusi urged Muslims to reflect these values in both their personal and social lives, saying that greater compassion, unity and solidarity would help communities preserve the Prophet’s teachings and example.

The sermon, however, took place against a broader backdrop of restrictions faced by Afghanistan’s Shia community. According to reports cited in the source, Shia religious figures and Friday prayer leaders have faced pressure and repeated warnings that discourage them from openly criticising the Taliban government.

As the Taliban enters its fifth year in power, members of Afghanistan’s Shia community continue to face various religious and social restrictions. Reports from different parts of the country indicate that clerics, prayer leaders and other religious figures have been pressured to refrain from publicly questioning government policies or criticising its performance.

The restrictions have further narrowed the space for public debate among religious communities, leaving many clerics to focus their sermons on religious teachings and social issues rather than openly addressing political and governance concerns.