UN: Restrictions on Afghan Women and Girls in Taliban Rule Should Not Be Normalize

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sarah Nibes, Deputy Representative of the UN Women office in Afghanistan, said the country remains the only one in the world where girls are barred from continuing their education beyond the primary level. She noted that women and girls also face sweeping restrictions on education, employment and participation in public life.

Nibes said the prolonged restrictions were taking a serious toll on Afghan women, particularly their mental well-being. Citing recent UN findings, she said around 70 percent of women surveyed described their mental health as poor or very poor.

According to Nibes, the findings reflect the human cost of policies that have systematically limited women’s rights and opportunities. She urged the international community to pay greater attention to the psychological and social consequences of these restrictions rather than allowing them to become an accepted feature of life in Afghanistan.

She warned that normalising the current situation would not only undermine the fundamental rights of half of Afghanistan’s population but could also weaken hopes for meaningful change. She called on governments and international organisations to strengthen practical support for Afghan women and girls and to maintain pressure for their rights to education, employment and social participation.

Her remarks come nearly five years after the Taliban returned to power, with extensive restrictions on women and girls continuing to shape everyday life across Afghanistan. The UN has repeatedly raised concerns about the long-term impact of these policies on Afghan society and future generations.