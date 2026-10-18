Iran inaugurates Third Specialized School of Standards in Nuclear Industry

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran has inaugurated its Third Specialized School of Standards in the Nuclear Industry, with Mohammad Eslami, Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), in attendance.

Eslami attended the opening ceremony of the Third Specialized School of Standards in the Nuclear Industry on Saturday, along with several senior nuclear industry officials.

During the ceremony, the AEOI’s Quality Assessment and Organizational Excellence Charter was unveiled.

The AEOI chief also honored members of the top-performing committees of the Center for Nuclear Quality and Standards System.

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