Nuclear technology help address challenges in agriculture, water management, healthcare: AEOI chief

AhlulBayt News Agency: The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Mohammad Eslami, says nuclear technology can help address challenges in agriculture, water management, and healthcare.

On the sidelines of an exhibition showcasing peaceful nuclear achievements on Monday, Eslami said nuclear technology can play an effective role in addressing the country’s challenges and needs across various sectors.

Referring to challenges in the water and soil sectors, he stressed the need to review consumption patterns and the quality of these resources, adding that the AEOI has placed measures to improve their safety and quality on its agenda.

Eslami added that applying nuclear technology in agriculture can boost productivity and extend the shelf life of agricultural products, allowing them to be stored longer without being susceptible to pests.

The AEOI chief also highlighted the applications of nuclear technology in medicine and healthcare, citing the irradiation of disposable products, medical equipment, and other items used in healthcare and medical processes as examples.

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