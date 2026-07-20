US Strikes Darakhovin Nuclear Power Plant Construction Site in Southern Iran

ABNA24 - The US regime launched several projectiles in the early hours of Sunday, targeting the Darakhovin Nuclear Power Plant construction site in Khuzestan Province, Southern Iran.

According to the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization's Information Center, the hostile attack occurred at approximately 3:39 a.m. local time on Sunday and constituted a clear violation of international laws and regulations.In a statement, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said the "terrorist and criminal US regime," whose nature is defined by bullying and lawlessness, carried out an aggressive and barbaric act in breach of international law by attacking the Darakhovin Nuclear Power Plant construction site—described as one of the symbols of the Iranian nation's scientific dignity and self-reliance—with several projectiles

The statement said the unjustifiable terrorist attack, aimed at obstructing Iran's path toward progress and independence, not only represents a flagrant violation of international law and the national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran, but also constitutes a direct assault on the achievements of Iran's young specialists and scientists, who are carrying out a national project through indigenous knowledge and domestic capabilities.

The AEOI stressed that the site is fully subject to the safeguards and monitoring of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) under the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement between Iran and the Agency, and that all activities at the site are peaceful and lawful. It said the US attack on a safeguarded nuclear facility constitutes a violation of international law.

The statement further noted that Resolutions 444 and 533 of the IAEA General Conference explicitly declare any threat or attack against peaceful nuclear facilities to be contrary to international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and the IAEA Statute.The Islamic Republic of Iran called on the Director General of the IAEA to break silence and inaction, condemn the attack—which further undermines the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), the international nuclear safeguards system, and the IAEA Statute—and fulfill his statutory responsibilities.

The AEOI emphasized that such barbaric and criminal acts will not weaken the Iranian nation's unwavering resolve, but will instead strengthen the determination of the country's nuclear experts to continue their path of advancement, progress, and self-sufficiency.



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