U.S.–Israeli Aircraft Kill at Least Four in Strike on Boats Near Larak Island

ABNA24 - Iranian media reported that US and Israeli aircraft struck two Iranian boats south of Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz, Persian Gulf, on Monday, killing at least four people.

According to the Fars news, the total number of casualties was not clear.

Iranian media also said the situation in the nearby port city of Bandar Abbas remained calm following the incident.

Citing local sources, the report named four of the IRGC martyrs as Martyr Abbas Eslami, Martyr Qodrat Zarnagari, Martyr Abdolreza Golzari, Martyr Hossein Sotoudeh though the total number of casualties remains unclear.



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