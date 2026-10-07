7 October Brought Palestinian issue to International Attention: Pakistani Shia Scholar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Speaking on the occasion of Al-Aqsa Flood Day, Naqvi said the October 7, 2023, events had once again brought the Palestinian issue to international attention. He called for the day to be used around the world to express support for Palestinians and raise voices against what he described as Israeli and US policies of oppression.

Naqvi said the Palestinian and Gaza issue was not limited to the Palestinian people but concerned the entire Muslim community and all people committed to justice and awareness.

He said rallies, gatherings and other programs would be organized across Pakistan on October 7 to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and with resistance efforts.

Naqvi also criticized what he described as the silence of Muslim rulers and the inaction of international institutions, saying that the Muslim world should move beyond statements of condemnation and take practical and effective measures in support of Palestine.

He urged people to use October 7 to remember Palestine, stand with the oppressed and spread the message of awareness and solidarity across the Muslim world.

As part of these activities, Tehreek-e-Bedari Ummat-e-Mustafa will organize a major gathering on Wednesday, October 7, 2026, after Maghrib and Isha prayers at Jamia Urwatul Wuthqa in Lahore. The event will express solidarity with the people of Palestine and Gaza and with resistance efforts.