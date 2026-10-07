Islamic Jihad chief praises Ayatollah Khamenei’s legacy of resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: The secretary-general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad praised the martyred Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, saying his path will remain a brilliant symbol of resistance against the Zionist hegemony.

Ziyad al-Nakhalah made the remarks on the occasion of the third anniversary of the “Al-Aqsa Storm” operation. The resistance of the Palestinian people will continue, and despite difficult conditions, this nation will remain committed to its historical rights, he said.

Al-Aqsa Storm was a natural response to the Zionist regime’s aggressions against the Palestinian people, and the Palestinian people continue to resist Israeli aggression, al-Nakhala added.

The secretary-general of Islamic Jihad described confronting Zionist hegemony as “a battle of one nation against one enemy,” saying this battle is ongoing against the Zionist project and its allies.

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