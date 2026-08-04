Infographic: Testimony to Truth of Imam Hussain's Movement / 9

AhlulBayt News Agency: In this part, the Ziyarat al-Arbaeen delineates the ultimate horizon of the Ashura movement and the final outcome of the two fronts of truth and falsehood. By bearing witness to the complete fidelity of Imam Hussain (a.s.) to the divine covenant and his sincere struggle in the path of God, the pilgrim attains faith in the fulfillment of divine promises—promises that have ordained victory and honor for the front of truth, and destruction and punishment for the enemies of and those who forsake the Master of the Martyrs (a.s.).