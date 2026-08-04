Video: Great Regret of Abandoning Pilgrimage to Imam Hussain (a.s.)

AhlulBayt News Agency: The narrations of the Ahlulbayt (a.s.) have considered the pilgrimage to Imam Hussain (a.s.) as one of the greatest spiritual opportunities for the believers; to the extent that abandoning this pilgrimage, despite having the ability to perform it, has been introduced as a cause of deprivation from abundant blessings and a great regret on the Day of Resurrection. In contrast, the pilgrims of Imam Hussain (a.s.) enjoy such a station and dignity that even the divine angels seek forgiveness for them.