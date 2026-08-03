Infographic: Testimony to Glorious End of Imam Hussain (a.s.) / 8

AhlulBayt News Agency: After elucidating the mission and struggle of Imam Hussain (a.s.), the Ziyarat al-Arbaeen addresses the honorable outcome of the Imam and calls the pilgrim to bear witness to the purity of his conduct, his divine trustworthiness, and his blessed end. In this passage, the life, martyrdom, and oppression of Imam Hussain (a.s.) are introduced as a complete manifestation of fidelity to the divine covenant and an eternal model of faithful existence.