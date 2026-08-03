Photos: Presence of Caravan of "Envoys of Compassionate Imam (a.s.)" at Arbaeen Pilgrimage Route in Najaf

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Caravan of the Envoys of the Compassionate Imam (AS), along with the blessed Razavi flag, created a spiritual atmosphere filled with the fragrance of Razavi devotion among the lovers of the Ahlulbayt (AS) by their presence at the starting point of the Arbaeen pilgrimage route in Najaf towards Karbala, near the Holy Shrine of Amir al-Mu'minin (AS).