Iranian Commander: Integrated Network Inflicted 'Heaviest Losses' on Enemy Equipment in Aerial Warfare History

AhlulBayt News Agency: The commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Joint Air Defense Headquarters and the Army Air Defense Force, Brigadier General Alireza Elhami, says the country’s integrated and intelligent air defense network has inflicted the heaviest losses on the enemy's equipment in the history of aerial warfare.

In an interview on Tuesday, Brigadier General Elhami said that despite the enemy’s deployment of advanced MQ-9 drones—central to their air operations for strategic reconnaissance, electro-optic surveillance, signal collection, and precision-guided strikes—the enemy has admitted to suffering billions of dollars in losses of these aircraft during the third imposed war.

Iran’s air defense successfully countered the enemy’s unilateral missions by leveraging rapid radar data processing and intelligent strategies, he said, adding that the integrated and advanced air defense network inflicted one of the heaviest equipment losses on the aggressive enemy’s air power in the history of aerial warfare.

The enemy, deploying a large fleet of drones—including the MQ-9, Hermes 900, Orbiter, Lucas, and Hermes 450—attempted to gain an advantage through sheer volume of fire, but Iran’s intelligent tactics—such as dispersion, electronic deception, and precise engagement—greatly diminished the effectiveness of their aerial attacks and weakened the enemy’s drone capabilities.

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