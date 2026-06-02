Iran to Trump: Do These Things, and We'll We'll Declare You Winner!

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A sharp exchange of statements has emerged between Iran and U.S. President Donald Trump after Trump accused certain American media outlets of bias. The remarks and subsequent response have once again brought U.S.–Iran relations and regional tensions into the spotlight.

On Tuesday, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to criticize sections of the American media. He argued that some news organizations are overly sympathetic toward Iran. In a sarcastic post, Trump wrote that even if Iran were to consider its navy and air force completely defeated, lay down its weapons, and wave a white flag in surrender, parts of the U.S. media would still portray Iran as the winner.

Following Trump's comments, the Embassy of Iran in India responded on the social media platform X. In a pointed rebuttal, the embassy said that if the United States were to recognize Iran’s nuclear rights, end conflicts on all fronts, withdraw from the region, lift naval blockades, remove harsh sanctions, and compensate Iran for the extensive destruction caused by the war, then Iran would gladly tell the world that the United States had achieved a major and historic victory.

The statement was widely viewed as a direct response to Trump's remarks and as another example of the ongoing political and diplomatic tensions between Washington and Tehran.

At the same time, Trump suggested that progress toward an agreement with Iran could be made soon. In an interview with ABC News, he said that a deal could potentially be reached within a week. According to Trump, such an agreement would likely involve extending the ceasefire and reopening the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Observers note that while both sides continue to exchange sharp public statements, indications of possible negotiations suggest that diplomatic efforts may still be underway behind the scenes. The coming days are expected to reveal whether the two countries move toward further confrontation or make progress toward a negotiated settlement.