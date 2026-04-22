Ayatollah Modarresi: Holy Quran must remain central to building Islamic civilization

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Iraqi cleric says the Quran is the guiding force behind the Ummah's progress and its duty to confront oppressors and reform the earth.

Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Taqi Modarresi, a senior Iraqi cleric, emphasized in his weekly ethical speech to seminary scholars in Karbala that the Islamic Ummah has drawn nourishment from the visions of the Quran and drunk from its pure spring – a fact that explains the Ummah's advancement across various fields and the spread of its culture to distant lands beyond the Arabian Peninsula.

Quran as the engine of progress and responsibility

The cleric stated that the Holy Quran has been the guiding factor leading the Islamic Ummah toward progress, accepting the responsibility of building civilization, confronting the arrogant and tyrannical, cultivating the earth, and reforming it.

Ayatollah Modarresi further noted that whoever seeks progress in any dimension of life must engage in deep reflection upon the Quran and strive to understand it – because, as noble narrations have stated, the Quran is like the sun, shining each day with new light upon new realities.

Increasing reflection and applying Quranic insights

The Iraqi scholar added that we must each day increase our reflection upon the Quran and apply its insights to the hidden dimensions of our realities – so that through the Quran, we may reform what has become corrupt in our situation, and guide our society with the Quran toward progress, effort, and excellence in all fields.

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