Ayatollah Modarresi: Pilgrimage to Karbala is gateway to spiritual transformation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior Iraqi scholar Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Taqi Modarresi has emphasized that the pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (PBUH) in Karbala is an invaluable opportunity for believers to undergo spiritual transformation, seek divine mercy, and strengthen their moral foundations.

The prominent cleric made the remarks while receiving a delegation of newly converted Shiites from the United States who traveled to Iraq to visit the shrine of Imam Hussein (PBUH) for the first time. The group, he said, represents a growing global awareness of the message of Karbala and the universal values upheld by the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT).

Ayatollah Modarresi welcomed the group warmly, describing their presence in Karbala as a blessed beginning to their spiritual journey. He reminded them that the sacred city—home to the resting place of the Master of Martyrs (PBUH)—holds a distinguished status in Islamic teachings.

“According to authentic religious texts,” he stated, “a pilgrim who enters this shrine with sincerity does not return except with sins forgiven, prayers answered, and needs fulfilled—God willing. This is a divine promise, rooted in the spiritual magnitude of Imam Hussein (PBUH) and his sacrifice.”

The senior scholar urged the pilgrims to approach the shrine with humility, reflection, and a genuine desire for inner reform. The pilgrimage, he noted, is not merely a visit to a historical site but an encounter with a living spiritual legacy that has transformed hearts for generations.

“A pilgrimage to Karbala,” he said, “should ignite a process of self-reconstruction. It is an opportunity to examine one’s actions, renew one’s intentions, and cultivate virtues such as patience, sincerity, and compassion.”

Ayatollah Modarresi emphasized that every pilgrim carries personal needs—whether spiritual, emotional, or material—and that Karbala is a place where these needs can be presented before God with hope and certainty. He encouraged the delegates to seek divine assistance with confidence, stressing that Imam Hussein’s (PBUH) shrine is a gateway to blessings and a refuge for those searching for guidance.

Expanding on the broader message of Karbala, the Iraqi scholar highlighted the urgent need for modern societies to return to their spiritual roots. He warned that materialism, moral laxity, and ideological confusion have created crises of identity and purpose across the world.

“Human nature,” he said, “contains pure and noble motives placed within by God. These inner virtues must be awakened. A society disconnected from its spiritual and moral foundations becomes vulnerable to corruption and instability.”

Ayatollah Modarresi underscored that the teachings of Imam Hussein (PBUH)—justice, courage, sacrifice, and devotion—are not confined to a single time or place but are universal principles capable of guiding humanity today. He called on believers, especially new adherents, to strengthen their commitment to these values and to carry the message of Karbala into their daily lives.

The meeting concluded with prayers for the pilgrims and for the continued spread of the message of Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT) across the world.

