President Al‑Mashat vows to liberate Yemen and honor November 30 martyrs

AhlulBayt News Agency: President of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al‑Mashat, reaffirmed his commitment to the martyrs of the November 30 Revolution and vowed to liberate Yemen’s land, islands, and waters while safeguarding its airspace from foreign occupiers.

His remarks came during a speech marking the 58th anniversary of Yemen’s Independence Day on November 30, commemorating the 1967 departure of the last British forces from Aden after years of armed resistance.

President Al‑Mashat extended congratulations to the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdul‑Malik Al‑Houthi, and to all Yemenis on the occasion of Independence Day.

“November 30th is a day created by the steadfast men of the October 14 Revolution and will remain a lasting symbol of pride and dignity,” he declared.

He stressed that independence from British colonialism is a value “renewed in the hearts of our people, reminding us that it is not granted but seized.”

Reflecting on Yemen’s history, Al‑Mashat said the people who defeated the British Empire at its height “are today capable of preventing all attempts by aggressors to return.”

He warned that occupied areas remain under the sway of “foreign hands and local collaborators” who have formed rival militias, leaving the regions in turmoil, with collapsed services, looted resources, and insecurity.

Al‑Mashat condemned traitors and mercenaries, asserting they cannot be trusted to protect the Yemeni people or their historic rights.

He added that colonizers have returned with “more dangerous and cunning tools,” employing spies and collaborators to promote division and fragmentation.

Reaffirming Yemen’s resilience, he said: “Yemen, with its men and women, its free citizens and heroes, will remain an impenetrable barrier against every aggressor, safeguarding the sacrifices of the martyrs and preserving the legacy of October 14 and November 30.”

The president renewed his pledge to honor the martyrs of the Liberation and Independence Revolution, liberate every inch of Yemeni land and islands from occupiers, and strive to end the people’s suffering while achieving stability and prosperity.

