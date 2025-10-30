Yemeni official: UAE Serves as an Instrument of US-Israeli Project

AhlulBayt News Agency: Mohammed Al-Farrah, a member of the Political Bureau of Ansar Allah, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates’ role in the region does not reflect any independent national or strategic project, but rather falls within the framework of an American-Zionist agenda aimed at reshaping the regional balance of power to preserve Western dominance and undermine the strength of the Arab and Islamic nations.

In a post on his X platform account, Al-Farrah stated that the UAE’s policies in Yemen, Sudan, and the Gaza Strip clearly express this functional alignment, noting that Abu Dhabi only moves within the spaces where Washington and Tel Aviv seek to redistribute influence or suppress any liberation or resistance project.

He explained that the militias backed by the UAE in several Arab arenas are not the product of a national vision or an independent strategic approach, but rather instruments for implementing a Zionist agenda designed to fragment societies, fuel internal conflicts, weaken resistance forces, and subjugate regional economies and politics to serve the U.S.-Western order.

Al-Farrah stressed that Emirati policy has turned into a regional tool within a broader international project, whose ultimate objective is to secure continued American and Israeli influence by dismantling the Arab and Islamic environment and preventing the emergence of any free or anti-hegemonic power.



/129