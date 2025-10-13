Sheikh Zakzaky Urges Unity Against Ethnic Division, Economic Sabotage

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday, October 5, 2025, various communities from Kaduna State visited the residence of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, in Abuja to pay their respects.

The visiting delegations, led by their traditional leaders, included people from Udawa, Birnin Gwari, Shado, and neighboring areas. Among them were also Christian pastors from the region.

During a nearly three-hour meeting with the Leader, the visitors discussed the ongoing security challenges that have plagued their communities for over a decade, resulting in the displacement of thousands.

They shared that, due to slight improvements in security, some displaced residents have begun returning to their hometowns.

In response, Sheikh Zakzaky elaborated on the underlying motives behind the prolonged terrorism in northern Nigeria, attributing it to a hidden agenda aimed at exploiting the region’s rich natural resources.

He expressed concern over what he described as deliberate economic sabotage by colonial powers and their allies, who, after destroying traditional industries like blacksmithing, weaving, and cotton processing, now seek to dismantle remaining livelihoods such as farming, animal husbandry, and trade.

The Leader also revealed a covert plan to incite conflict between Hausa and Fulani communities as a means to provoke ethnic violence and mass killings.

He urged all people—Muslims and non-Muslims alike—to remain vigilant and not fall into the trap of ethnic, regional, or religious divisions, even within the same faith.

He stated, “Whenever crises erupt among communities, the only beneficiaries are those who orchestrate them—not those caught in the conflict.”

Sheikh Zakzaky concluded by advising the people to resist these divisive schemes and emphasized that the true path to overcoming current hardships lies in turning sincerely to Allah in prayer and humility, with the hope that peace and security will eventually return.



