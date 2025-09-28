“I Love Muhammad” Controversy: Muslim Cleric Arrested

AhlulBayt News Agency: “Tauqeer Raza has been taken into custody, and further legal proceedings are underway. The situation is peaceful and under control,” Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya told the media.

The detention followed a day of tension in Bareilly where a large crowd carrying ‘I Love Muhammad’ posters clashed with police outside a mosque in the Kotwali area after Friday prayers.

Over two dozen people were detained following the clash.

According to police sources, Raza released a video statement on Friday night challenging the official narrative of the clashes, claiming that he was prevented from addressing his followers and put under house arrest.

Raza in the video further expressed regret over his “inability” to submit a memorandum to the president of India through District Magistrate Avinash Singh after the Friday prayers, flagging continuous attacks on Muslims and seeking legal intervention in the matter.

Claiming that his efforts were deliberately thwarted, Raza said, “I appeal to everyone to peacefully go to their homes. As has happened every time, I was placed under house arrest.”

He also alleged that false information was circulated under his name.

“A fake letterhead carrying my name was used, and a false statement was published,” he claimed.

The DM and SSP arrived at his location just as he was about to leave for the Friday prayers, called for more force, and placed him under house arrest, Raza said.

He also warned that attempts to suppress religious sentiments would backfire.

“The more police try to suppress this issue, the more it will come to the fore. If attempts are made to stop religious matters, no one will remain silent.

“Had I gone for the Friday prayers, nothing like this would have happened. Lathis were deliberately used on Muslims, against whom false accusations have been levelled,” he said.

“I am currently under house arrest. I would be happy if I were arrested. Just like Atiq Ahmad was shot, shoot me as well. The government is responsible for 140 crore people. Intolerance towards one group is unacceptable.”

“This time, there was no Hindu-Muslim conflict; police committed atrocities against Muslims,” he claimed.

The controversy dates back to September 9, when police in Kanpur filed an FIR against 24 persons for installing boards with ‘I Love Muhammad’ written on them during an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession on September 4. Some Hindu groups objected to it.

The controversy soon spread to several Uttar Pradesh districts and to states like Uttarakhand and Karnataka, sparking protests and police crackdowns.

The row also drew the attention of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who said that saying “I Love Muhammad” was not a crime. — With inputs from agencies