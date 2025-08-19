DFLP: Netanyahu begins destroying Gaza, displacing its one million residents

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine issued a statement saying:

Yesterday, the leader of the fascist clique in Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, began implementing his colonial project by destroying Gaza City and beginning the displacement of its one million residents to the central and southern regions, where the population is overcrowded in narrow spaces. He then crammed the residents into the densely populated areas by force of arms, exposing them at any moment to death by fire, starvation, and the loss of medical care for the sick.

The DFLP said that Netanyahu's army has begun a new chapter in its genocidal war, ignoring indirect negotiations aimed at reaching a ceasefire and allowing unconditional aid to reach the starving people of the Gaza Strip. The deaths of the starving have become a daily occurrence, and they have failed to break the siege and save the lives of two million people trapped.

The Democratic Front added: Netanyahu is launching a new chapter in the war of genocide in Gaza City, destroying the place, displacing and killing its residents, defying the international community, the calls of governments and parliaments worldwide, and millions of demonstrators in major world capitals. He is relying on support and backing from the White House Administration, which has made no secret of its position, saying, "Israel has the right to do whatever it wants in defense of its security and interests."

The Democratic Front stressed that the destruction, killing and displacement taking place in the Gaza Strip on the one hand, and the destruction, killing and displacement taking place in the West Bank, and the destruction of the land and its flooding with settlers, the displacement of its original owners, and the flooding of Jerusalem with Judaization on the other hand, will not only have very serious destructive consequences within the Palestinian issue, as they threaten the interests, security, stability and national entity of our people. Rather, they will extend to the countries of the region in projects whose declared objectives are not hidden by the enemy leadership, especially since the international borders of a number of our Arab countries neighboring Israel have begun to shake in favor of the expansionist Zionist colonial settlement project.

The Democratic Front affirmed that our people, who resisted the invasion and occupation for two years, and showed heroic steadfastness that astonished the world, will continue to confront in defense of their land and national dignity, united with their valiant resistance, so that the enemy pays a heavy price for its expansionist projects. This requires all Arab brothers, friends, and free people in the world to bear their political, legal, and moral responsibilities to confront the new campaign of extermination, the first chapter of which was begun by Netanyahu’s army in the Zeitoun neighborhood, one of the largest neighborhoods in Gaza City.

...................

End/ 257