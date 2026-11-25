AhlulBayt News Agency: The three-day international competition began on November 24 and will continue until November 26, 2026, with renowned reciters from 32 countries participating in the event.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Addressing the gathering, he welcomed all the guest reciters to Pakistan and extended a warm reception on behalf of the Pakistani government and people.

He described the participation of distinguished reciters from different countries in the international Quranic gathering as a welcome development and conveyed his best wishes to all the participants.

Reciters from 32 Countries Showcase Their Quranic Skills

Reciters from 32 countries, including Pakistan and Iraq, are participating in the competition, demonstrating their devotion to the Holy Quran, interest in Quranic sciences and expertise in the art of recitation.

Participants will recite verses of the Holy Quran, showcasing their melodious voices, accurate pronunciation, articulation of Arabic letters, application of Tajweed rules and distinctive recitation styles.

The competition also provides an opportunity for participants from different Quranic traditions and schools of recitation to interact, exchange knowledge and share their experiences.

Promoting Quranic Learning and Islamic Cultural Ties

The Second International Quran Recitation Competition represents an important initiative by Pakistan to promote the teachings of the Holy Quran and strengthen Islamic cultural traditions.

Such international events not only encourage younger generations to develop an interest in Quran recitation, memorisation and Tajweed but also help strengthen religious and Quranic connections among Muslim countries.

The three-day international competition will conclude on November 26, 2026.