AhlulBayt News Agency: A special religious and cultural programme was organised in Kolkata, West Bengal, to familiarise children and young people with the life, character and teachings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.), while fostering love for the Ahlul Bayt (A.S.) and strengthening religious and moral values among the younger generation.

The event was held under the patronage and guidance of Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Maulana Rizwan Salam Khan and Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Maulana Tayyab Ali Ansari. Children and young people participated enthusiastically in various activities.

The programme featured recitation of the Holy Quran, Parda Khwani, speech competitions, drawing and colouring contests, discussions on the life of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) and a Fatimi Quiz, along with other religious, educational and cultural activities.

The event highlighted the exemplary life, virtues, merits and noble character of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.), as well as her distinguished position in Islam. The Fatimi Quiz also provided participants with an opportunity to expand their knowledge of her life and Islamic history.

At the conclusion of the programme, prizes and gifts were distributed among children and young participants who excelled in the various competitions. The initiative aimed to encourage their continued participation in religious and educational activities.

A special prayer was also offered for the health, safety and long life of Hazrat Imam Mahdi (A.J.). Tabarruk was subsequently distributed among those present.

The primary objective of the programme was to strengthen love for the Ahlul Bayt (A.S.), religious awareness and moral values among the younger generation, while encouraging children to incorporate the life and teachings of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (S.A.) into their everyday lives.