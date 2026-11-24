AhlulBayt News Agency: In his commentary, writer Ephraim Ganor paints a bleak picture of Israel’s future, pointing to emigration figures, declining rates of return, deteriorating mental health and political divisions. Some of these concerns are also reflected in official statistics and independent research.

Ganor argues that instead of focusing on public affairs, Israel’s political leadership has become increasingly preoccupied with personal and party interests, weakening hopes for the future among sections of society. He describes the current situation as evidence of deep political and social disorder, adding that Israel’s adversaries are closely monitoring these developments.

Emigration Trends Raise Demographic Concerns

One of the most significant indicators of the crisis, according to the article, is the changing migration balance in Israel. The issue carries strategic importance for a state that has long prioritised attracting immigrants and expanding its Jewish population.

According to figures from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics, approximately 69,300 residents left Israel in 2025, while only around 19,000 returned. This resulted in a net migration deficit of more than 50,000 people. Combined with a decline in the number of incoming immigrants, the figures point to a notable shift in migration patterns.

The trend extends beyond a single year. A Tel Aviv University report found that 268,509 Israeli citizens left the country for at least three consecutive months between 2023 and 2025, representing a substantial increase compared with the same period a decade earlier.

A report by the Knesset Research and Information Center indicates that the outflow is not limited to recent immigrants. The proportion of long-term residents and people born in Israel among those leaving has increased. In 2023, the number of long-term residents who emigrated reached approximately 51,000, 53 per cent higher than in 2021.

The educational background of those leaving is another concern. According to the same report, people holding bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees account for a disproportionately high share of emigrants compared with their share of the population.

Mental Health Under the Strain of War

Alongside emigration, mental health has emerged as another indicator of social pressure in Israel.

Figures from Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics show that the proportion of people reporting feelings of depression rose from 25.5 per cent in 2023 to 33.9 per cent in 2024. The proportion reporting stress also increased, from 58.2 per cent to 67.9 per cent.

The data further indicate that the share of people who believe their quality of life will not improve or may deteriorate in the future rose from 30.7 per cent in 2023 to 33.8 per cent in 2024.

an Israeli emotional first-aid and mental health support organisation, it received nearly 929,000 calls and requests for assistance during the three years following October 7, 2023.

The proportion of calls involving suicidal thoughts, intentions or attempts increased from 2 per cent in the first year of the war to approximately 2.83 per cent in its third year.

ERAN Director David Koren has described the psychological toll of the war on callers, citing grief, loss, anxiety, loneliness and exhaustion.

Political Divisions and Declining Public Trust

Political disagreements, distrust in the government and the absence of consensus over the future structure of governance are among the other factors highlighted in Ganor’s commentary.

The Jewish People Policy Institute, in its 2026 report, underscored the deep divisions between political camps in Israel. According to the report, 55 per cent of respondents identified polarisation and internal divisions as the greatest threat facing Israel. This figure was higher than concerns about the Iranian nuclear threat and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The absence of a constitution is another longstanding unresolved issue in Israel’s political system. In a separate analysis, the Jewish People Policy Institute described the adoption of a limited constitution based on broad agreement as a possible way to reduce divisions and strengthen the stability of government institutions.

The debate, the article suggests, reflects concerns about weaknesses in Israel’s governance framework, including among research institutions close to its political establishment.