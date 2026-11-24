AhlulBayt News Agency: The initiative aims to enhance the students’ educational, intellectual, moral and practical skills while familiarising them with their religious and social responsibilities.

Maulana Agha Syed Mujtaba Abbas Mousavi, General Secretary of Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian, attended the inaugural session. Addressing the students, he highlighted the importance of education, proper training, moral values, religious awareness and character development.

He urged the students to make full use of educational and training opportunities and to develop their personalities through knowledge, piety (taqwa), discipline and high moral standards.

Emphasising the broader purpose of religious education, Maulana Mousavi said that it should not be limited to acquiring knowledge but should also help nurture a generation that is morally upright, socially aware and responsible. He stressed the importance of understanding religious beliefs, values and social obligations so that students can play a constructive role in society.

The workshop will include a range of educational and practical training activities designed to strengthen the students’ academic abilities, self-confidence and practical understanding.