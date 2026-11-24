AhlulBayt News Agency: Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Ahmad Vahidi, says the elite force will deliver a decisive response to any threat or aggression by the enemy within the geography of the threat.

In a message marking Iran’s Day of Honoring the Mothers and Wives of Martyrs, Vahidi praised the patience, insight and sacrifices of the mothers and wives of martyrs, describing them as pillars of the Islamic Revolution and those who raise future generations of the country.

The IRGC chief added that these women have demonstrated steadfastness and devotion during the eight-year Iran-Iraq War, the second and third US-Israeli wars imposed on Iran, and through their support for the resistance front.

Vahidi stressed that the IRGC remains firmly committed to defending Islam and Iran and confronting its enemies, vowing to deliver a decisive and crushing response to any threat or aggression against the country.

The commander added that Iran’s strength and pride are rooted in the unity of the people, fighters and defenders, as well as the patience, insight and sacrifices of the families of martyrs.

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