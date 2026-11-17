AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Commander-in-Chief Major General Ahmad Vahidi has said that the Iranian nation will never submit to the Global Arrogance or the criminal Zionist regime.

General Vahidi emphasized that the noble Iranian nation will never submit to the global arrogance or the Zionist regime; instead, it [powerful Iran] will defeat them [US and Zionist regime].

The United States has never been more isolated on the international stage than it is today, and the Iranian people will never yield to Washington or the Zionist regime, he underlined.

General Vahidi went on to say that the Iranian nation is fulfilling the role envisioned by its martyred Leader, dealing significant blows to the global arrogance through its steadfastness and resilience.

Back on Nov. 13, he had emphasized enemy must learn from its repeated defeats sustained in the war waged against Iran or it will face even greater lessons.

“Any act of aggression, no matter how minor, will be met with the devastating and painful strikes,” the chief commander of IRGC highlighted.

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