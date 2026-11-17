ABNA24 - The IRGC said its Aerospace Force seized another U.S. MQM-170 drone over southern Qeshm in a successful electronic warfare operation and landed it intact, bringing the number of captured drones of this type to nine.

The IRGC said its Aerospace Force specialists seized another U.S. MQM-170 drone in a precise and successful electronic warfare operation over southern Qeshm and landed it fully intact.

With this capture, the number of MQM-170 drones taken as spoils has reached nine.

The IRGC said the continued destruction and capture of advanced U.S. equipment shows that CENTCOM's losses have grown so much that its commanders appear unable to keep count.

It said young elite officers of the IRGC Aerospace Force, relying on domestic knowledge and initiative in electronic warfare, have once again shown that America's claimed technological superiority does not guarantee the immunity of its military equipment.

The statement said Iran's skies will not be a testing ground for aggressors, and that the U.S. enemy should know any hostile move will be met with a decisive response from the country's defenders.



/129