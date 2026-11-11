The Beirut Scholars Council, in an official statement, condemned overt foreign interference in Lebanon's affairs and held the Lebanese government responsible for the current situation.

The Beirut Scholars Council issued an official statement condemning overt foreign interference in Lebanon's affairs and holding the Lebanese government responsible for the current situation. The Council likened the present situation to the era of "consular rule," declaring that Lebanon, under domination, has become an arena for interference and violations of sovereignty in the most minute internal matters, leading to the collapse of constitutional institutions.

In its statement, the Beirut Scholars Council said that the ongoing "horrific scandals" should have been met with opposition and condemnation, but the current scene is witnessing the silence of institutions that claim to champion national sovereignty. The Council condemned foreign interference, particularly the recent statement by five embassies regarding Lebanon's internal affairs, stressing that these embassies have no right to interfere or comment on these matters.

The statement continued: If these embassies are truly concerned about Lebanon, its stability, and the protection of its national sovereignty, they should take a firm stance against Israel's ongoing aggression against southern Lebanon—aggression that is unfolding day and night before the eyes of the world, accompanied by the entry of hundreds of trucks carrying explosives and the brutal destruction of dozens of villages.

The statement emphasized that responsibility lies not only with the direct perpetrators of aggression but also with supporting groups and those who remain silent in the face of these daily crimes against Lebanon and its sovereignty.

Placing these developments before the Lebanese government, the Beirut Scholars Council declared that the state is responsible for protecting its borders but has in practice shown itself to be impotent, defeated, and complicit. The Council believes that the government's dependence on foreign powers has opened the door to all forms of interference, manipulation of laws, and continued aggression, allowing the occupiers to remain immune from responsibility for their destruction and aggression against the south and its people.

The Council criticized the concessions the government has made to the enemy without achieving any results, noting that the occupiers were not satisfied with what they received but continue to demand more concessions. The Beirut Scholars Council held the government fully responsible for what is happening, saying: The government has failed its first test during the recent aggression.

At the end of the statement, the Council affirmed the right to resist occupation and liberate the land, declaring that this right is guaranteed by the constitution, international law, and divine laws.

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