Students Don Religious Clerical Attire with a Resolve to Serve Islam

AhlulBayt News Agency: Several students at Hawza Ilmiyya Al-Qaim in the Tanzanian city of Tanga have donned clerical attire after completing their initial stage of religious education, pledging to serve Islam and become devoted soldiers of Imam al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his reappearance).

The religious institution operates under the supervision of Bilal Muslim Mission Tanzania through its Tanga branch.

According to a report, the 14th annual graduation ceremony was held on October 31, 2026, under the supervision of Bilal Muslim Mission Tanzania.

On the occasion, students who had completed the introductory course of Hawza studies were presented with clerical attire and turbans, marking the completion of an important academic and religious milestone.

The turbanning ceremony marked the beginning of a new chapter in the graduates' journey of serving religion and society. They are now entrusted with important responsibilities, including promoting religious knowledge, safeguarding Islamic values and ethics, and guiding believers in the light of Islamic teachings.

Senior Scholar Emphasizes Five Essential Principles

Sheikh Jalalah, a senior Shia religious scholar in Tanzania, addressed the ceremony and congratulated the graduates on their academic and spiritual achievement.

He urged them to remain committed to five fundamental principles, describing them as essential qualities that should characterize the daily lives of every religious scholar and student.

The five principles are:

1. Performing prayers at the earliest prescribed time.

2. Maintaining a special commitment to Salat al-Layl (the Night Prayer).

3. Reciting the Holy Quran regularly.

4. Cultivating good manners and moral conduct.

5. Upholding truthfulness and trustworthiness in both speech and actions.

Sheikh Jalalah said these principles form the essential foundations for the proper spiritual, moral, and practical development of a religious scholar.

He further emphasized that religious knowledge should not remain confined to information and theoretical discussions. Rather, its influence should be reflected in a person's actions, character, and interactions with others.

The scholar reminded the graduates that the responsibilities of a religious scholar extend beyond acquiring knowledge and studying religious teachings. Acting upon that knowledge, conveying it to others, and serving as an exemplary role model in society are equally important duties.

The ceremony marked an important milestone for the graduates as they embarked on their journey of religious service, spiritual development, and community guidance.