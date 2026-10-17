Allama Maqsood Ali Domki : Vows to Continue Struggle Against US and Israeli Policies

AhlulBayt News Agency: Domki made the remarks while addressing Friday prayers at the Jamia Mosque in Bakshapur Stop during a two-day organisational visit to Kashmore district. He also participated in a meeting with local members of the Shia community to discuss current global developments, the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt and the religious and social responsibilities of believers.

Speaking about the global political situation, Domki said the struggle between truth and falsehood remained a defining challenge of the present era. He called on believers to stand with justice and the oppressed, raise their voices against injustice and demonstrate steadfastness and awareness in the face of oppressive forces.

He criticised the policies of the United States and Israel, arguing that their actions posed serious challenges to international peace, human rights and the future of vulnerable populations. Referring to Palestine and other parts of the Middle East, he urged people to oppose aggression, the use of force and the loss of civilian lives, while supporting efforts to secure the fundamental rights of affected communities.

“Our support is not based on hatred towards any nation, but on the principles of truth, justice, human dignity and solidarity with the oppressed,” Domki said, emphasising that lasting peace could only be achieved when justice took precedence over power and human rights over political interests.

Highlighting the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt, he said their lives, sacrifices and exemplary conduct offered lessons in courage, patience, perseverance and resistance to oppression. He particularly referred to the uprising of Imam Hussain at Karbala, saying it demonstrated the importance of remaining committed to principles even in the face of hardship and sacrifice.

Domki also stressed the need for greater unity within the Muslim community, warning that sectarian divisions, hatred and discord weakened collective efforts to address shared challenges. He called for unity based on the Quran, the Sunnah and the teachings of Prophet Muhammad and his family, alongside respect for human dignity and support for oppressed people.

Reaffirming MWM's organisational position, Domki said the party would continue its efforts to support vulnerable communities, promote Muslim unity, defend national sovereignty and protect Islamic values and public rights.

He added that meaningful progress required more than slogans, stressing the importance of personal commitment, sacrifice, organisational discipline and practical action. He urged community members to strengthen religious and social activities in their local areas, focus on the moral and educational development of young people, and prioritise assistance for those in need.