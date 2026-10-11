Kashmiri Shia Cleric Condemns Muslim Countries’ Silence on Palestinian Suffering

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Speaking about developments across the Muslim world, Mousavi addressed the situation in Yemen, divisions among Islamic movements and the response of some Muslim governments to regional crises. He urged influential Islamic countries and religious leaders to make greater efforts to promote peace, ease tensions and strengthen unity among Muslim communities.

Discussing the divisions in Yemen, Mousavi said major Islamic countries and influential figures had a responsibility to draw on the teachings of the Quran to help reconcile the parties involved and work towards peace.

He criticised the approach of some Muslim governments, arguing that instead of reducing tensions and creating opportunities for dialogue, their policies had contributed to deeper divisions and increased regional instability.

Criticism Over the Response to Palestine

Mousavi expressed particular concern over the killing of civilians and continuing attacks in Palestine, criticising what he described as the inaction of some Muslim countries in the face of violence against Palestinians.

He said the Palestinian people, who continue to endure killings, violence and widespread destruction, had not received the level of support and effective assistance that some Muslim governments could provide.

The cleric also questioned the reactions of certain Muslim countries to the actions of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement. He argued that while Palestinians face extensive attacks, Yemen’s defensive positions have drawn strong criticism from some Muslim states.

Mousavi stressed that the right to defend oneself against an attack should not be overlooked and said regional developments must be assessed by considering the circumstances, background and broader context of each event.

Cleric Criticises Saudi Leadership

In another part of his address, Mousavi criticised the Saudi government, arguing that its leadership should not be regarded as representative of Islam or its authentic teachings. He also alleged that corruption among the country’s rulers was evident.

His remarks reflected broader concerns he raised about the conduct of some Muslim governments and their responses to conflicts affecting the region.

Call for Unity Among Muslim Scholars

Concluding his speech, Mousavi urged Muslims to follow the example and teachings of Prophet Muhammad, stressing the importance of unity, mutual solidarity and avoiding divisions.

He called on religious scholars from different Islamic schools of thought to take greater responsibility for strengthening fraternal relations, promoting cooperation and reducing disagreements within the Muslim community.

Mousavi said unity and collective efforts to resolve disputes were particularly important at a time when the Muslim world faces multiple challenges.

He added that religious scholars could play a constructive role in reducing tensions and strengthening Islamic solidarity by drawing on the teachings of the Quran and the example of Prophet Muhammad.