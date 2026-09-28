Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan chief : Ayatollah Khamenei’s Martyrdom Should Spur Greater Muslim Unity

AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA: Speaking about the concept of a united Muslim community, Siraj-ul-Haq said Islamic history had repeatedly produced figures who devoted their lives to defending their faith and, in some cases, made the ultimate sacrifice for their beliefs.

He described Khamenei as one of those figures, saying the Iranian leader had spent much of his life advocating Muslim unity, opposing what he characterized as imperialism and challenging political systems he regarded as incompatible with Islamic principles.

“Ayatollah Khamenei was not merely the name of an individual,” Siraj-ul-Haq said, according to a report by the AhlulBayt News Agency. He characterized him as a symbol of religious commitment, resistance, perseverance and the pursuit of unity among Muslims.

Siraj-ul-Haq also highlighted Ayatollah Khamenei’s longstanding support for the Palestinian cause. He said Ayatollah Khamenei’s backing of Palestinian resistance groups had helped strengthen their capabilities and morale, adding that Palestinians viewed him as a supporter of their struggle against Israel and the United States.

He said Ayatollah Khamenei’s death had created what he described as a renewed sense of awakening and unity among Iranians and Muslims. Referring to the Battle of Karbala and the example of Imam Hussein, he urged Muslims to continue efforts to overcome divisions and strengthen solidarity across the Muslim world.

The former Jamaat-e-Islami leader also called for closer relations between Pakistan and Iran. He said the Pakistani public wanted stronger ties between the two neighbouring countries and argued that their cooperation during difficult periods could provide a model for wider cooperation among Muslim nations.

“No single country can face the current circumstances alone,” he said, emphasizing the need for collective action and greater unity among Muslim countries.

Siraj-ul-Haq cited the Quranic verse, “Among the believers are men who have been true to their covenant with Allah,” urging Muslims to rise above political and sectarian differences, personal interests and disagreements that could contribute to division.

He also referred to the ideas of South Asian Muslim philosopher and poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal, calling on Iran to help bring Arab and non-Arab Muslim nations closer together and play a central role in strengthening cooperation across the Muslim world.

His comments reflect the longstanding position of Jamaat-e-Islami and other Islamist political movements in Pakistan that emphasize Muslim solidarity, the Palestinian cause and stronger relations between Pakistan and Iran.