Iranian Commander : Tehran Has Challenged Superior Military Powers Despite Sanctions

AhlulBayt (AS) International News Agency – ABNA: Amir Sartip Sheikh, the acting deputy chief of Iran's Army, said the country's experience during the eight-year Iran-Iraq war and more recent conflicts had demonstrated its ability to confront large-scale military threats.

Referring to what he described as 12-day and 40-day wars, Sheikh said Iran had tested and strengthened its deterrence capabilities and demonstrated what he called the country's growing military power.

He argued that Iran had challenged the military strategies and doctrines of its adversaries despite a significant disparity in equipment and technology.

"National will" had enabled Iran to overcome technological disadvantages, Sheikh said, portraying the country's military experience as evidence that Tehran had emerged as a significant regional and global player.

The commander said that following the recent conflicts, including what he referred to as the "Battle of Hormuz," both sides had entered a period in which they were reassessing their strategies, technologies and operational methods.

Iran, he said, was using the period to expand its capabilities and improve the integration of its military equipment and systems.

Sheikh also claimed that Iran had developed technologies capable of bringing down enemy drones, describing unmanned aerial systems and air-defense capabilities as part of the country's expanding military arsenal.

He said Iran would continue resisting pressure and developing its armed forces, despite sanctions and what he described as the technological superiority of its opponents.

The Iranian commander presented the country's recent military experience as evidence that domestic defense capabilities and national mobilization could offset some of the advantages enjoyed by technologically superior powers.

His remarks form part of a broader narrative from Iranian officials that international sanctions have failed to prevent the country from developing its defense industry and strengthening its deterrence capabilities.

The claims have not been independently verified, and Iran's assessment of its military performance differs sharply from accounts and assessments offered by its adversaries. Nevertheless, the statements highlight Tehran's continued emphasis on military preparedness and deterrence amid persistent regional tensions.