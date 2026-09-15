IRGC Aerospace Force commander calls on Iranian people to maintain nightly gatherings

AhlulBayt News Agency: Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force Brigadier General Majid Mousavi has called on the Iranian people to maintain their nightly gatherings across the country and preserve the unity they have demonstrated since the start of the US-Israeli war in late February.

In a message addressed to the Iranian people on Tuesday, the commander praised the gatherings, saying, “Your nightly uprising, which has continued in defense of the country’s identity, independence, and very existence, has astonished the world.”

He said the gatherings have become a manifestation of high national wisdom and Islamic values, as well as a reflection of Iran’s distinguished civilization.

According to the IRGC commander, the resilience of the Iranian people has compelled their enemies to acknowledge the nation’s dignity and has given freedom-seekers around the world hope for the ultimate triumph of righteousness over injustice and arrogance.

He called on the Iranian people to maintain “the greatness and glory of their presence” by preserving unity on all fronts and supporting the government and the Armed Forces.

Tuesday marks the 200th night of gatherings held across Iran in support of the Islamic Republic since February 28, when the United States and Israel launched their second war of aggression against Iran in less than a year.

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