Imam Ali Shrine to Contribute to Providing Services to Pilgrims on Safar 28

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Astan (custodianship) of Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine will support activities aimed at serving pilgrims visiting the holy city of Najaf to attend mourning rituals on the anniversary of the demise of the Prophet (PBUH).

The Astan has begun distributing food and drinking water to the Moukebs (service stations) in the city on the eve of the sad anniversary, which falls on the 28th day of the lunar Hijri month of Safar (August 12 this year).

According to the website of the Astan, the Committee for Supporting Moukebs has begun its preparations and measures for the occasion.

These measures are carried out by providing support and assistance to the Moukebs in the old part of Najaf, around the holy shrine of the Commander of the Faithful (AS) and also on the Imam Ali (AS) Street.

Ahmed Najm al-Rikabi, head of the committee, said the first phase of the support plan has been prepared to meet the needs of Moukebs and provide services to the pilgrims.

It involves about 250 Moukebs and includes the distribution of various types of food, drinking water and ice.

The Astan is also preparing to welcome the pilgrims who will visit the city to commemorate the anniversary of the demise of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH).

The 28th day of the month of Safar (the second month in the lunar Hijri calendar) marks the passing away of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as well as the martyrdom of Imam Hassan (AS), the second Shia Imam.

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