ABNA's Ali Says We thought We Were "Kidnapped" by Iraqi Host as Overwhelming Hospitality on Display Near Shrine of Imam Ali

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: ABNA's correspondent Ali reported that upon reaching the home of their host, it became clear that the invitation was not a casual offer but a determined effort, with the host practically begging them to come because he wanted the honor of serving those who are guests of Imam Ali (AS).

He described this as the essence of Iraqi culture and Shia culture, acknowledging that even for Iranians, the level of generosity was remarkable, but for people in the West, it would be almost impossible to fathom.

Ali emphasized that this is the reality of what is happening on the ground, where people love each other and look beyond conflicts, differences, or what others say, recognizing that they are all one, the Islamic nation and the Shia nation.

He noted that Iraq is like the closest country to Iran, and upon arriving, the team discovered that the host had decorated the entire place to make Iranians feel at home, with several other hosts speaking in Farsi to welcome pilgrims.

Ali explained that guests are greeted in Farsi with offers of food, showers, places to rest, and even internet access with a wifi password, making the experience exactly like a hotel with everything one could imagine, all provided completely free of charge.

He observed that the hosts were begging pilgrims to come in and ready to give them whatever they wanted, and as he spoke, the mini truck was seen leaving again to go guest hunting for more pilgrims to bring back.

Upon entering the home of their generous host, Ali explained that everyone must take off their shoes because everything is clean, and this is Iranian, Arabic, Islamic, and Shia culture.

Ali then pointed to the place itself, saying that if you look at everything, they have decorated it just to be pleasant for every guest that comes here.

He noted that air conditioning and cold water are given to anyone who comes here, and guests can rest for as long as they want.

Ali described this as Eastern generosity and Shia culture.

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