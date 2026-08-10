ABNA Team Moved by Iraqi Little Girl's Gesture as They Leave Host's Home to Head Toward Shrine of Imam Ali

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: ABNA correspondent Ali reported that after having food, resting, and taking a shower, the team was ready to leave the house and head toward the holy shrine of Imam Ali.

As they were saying goodbye, a little Iraqi girl came to them carrying cold water, a gesture that Ali described as the best goodbye gift they could have received.

He then remembered the gift packets from the jihadi ladies of Andimishq and decided to give them to the girl's mother, hoping she would distribute them among other girls in the area.

Ali expressed his gratitude to the hosts in Arabic, saying "shukran, shukran" to thank them for their incredible hospitality.

He concluded by promising that the next report would be from the path on the way to the holy shrine, asking viewers to stay with them for more updates.

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