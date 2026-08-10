ABNA Team Fails to Negotiate Exit as Iraqi Host Insists They Stay for Meals and Prayers

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: Ali reported that the ABNA team was trying to leave the gentleman's house, but the host insisted they stay and leave only after having meals and prayers.

He admitted on camera that they failed in negotiating and it seemed they had to go back and listen to the host, surrendering to his overwhelming generosity.

Ali then confessed that he made a big mistake by asking the man where he could get a keffiyeh from, as it acts as a towel, prayer mat, and serves multiple other uses during the trip.

In response, the host immediately gifted Ali his own keffiyeh, which he had bought from Mashhad.

Ali struggled to accept such a generous gift, but he also knew that not accepting a gift is considered disrespectful in both Iraqi and Iranian culture.

Left with no choice, Ali finally accepted the gift and embraced the man in a warm hug, expressing his gratitude for the incredible hospitality he had received.

The team then prepared to finally leave, carrying with them not just the keffiyeh but the memory of a host who gave everything he had to serve the guests of Imam Hussain.

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